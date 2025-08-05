AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Blue Ambition: Chulainn McDonnell Targets European Glory After U19 Win

Chulainn McDonnell was feeling blue after his third Irish title win.

Not that the emerging talent was down after an impressive final victory, but rather the Whitechurch prospect set his sights on wearing a blue vest for Ireland at a major international tournament.

The heavy-handed teen has worn red when last representing Ireland and now wants to complete the set. The well-supported Dub put himself back in contention to just that courtesy of an 85kg National U19 Irish title win at the home of Irish boxing last Friday.

The boxer who won youth honours at 80kg in January moved up a weight more by accident than design, but having secured a stoppage in the decider, wonders if he’ll stay up the scale in the long term.

He will definitely remain at cruiser ahead of the Europeans rumoured to be taking place later this year – and if selected he will target gold.

