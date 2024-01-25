World title hopeful Paddy Donovan knows the champion he wants to dethrone.

‘The Real Deal’ enters 2024 with world title aspirations and isn’t casting the net wide, the Munster southpaw is trying to catch the WBA belt holder hook line and sinker.

The 25-year-old is targeting Eimantas Stanionis the Lithuanian who fights in America.

It’s not that the Andy Lee-trained welter views the 29-year-old as the easiest route to a world title, it’s just the route to Stanionis is shorter than any of the other welterweight title holders.

Donovan broke into the WBA top 15 by virtue of defeating English welterweight champion Danny Ball on the Katie Taylor–Chantelle Cameron rematch undercard, and as such the WBA Continental title holder is world title eligible.

“I want to be world champion in the next 12 to 15 months. I’m building my resume under WBA sanctioning and Eimantas Stanionis from Lithuania, is the WBA welterweight champion. So, I’ve got my eye on him.”

The Matchroom Limerick man returns to action this Saturday night at the Ulster Hall in Belfast to make his first title defense of hie recently acquired strap against Williams Andres Herrera in a 10-round fight streaming live on DAZN.

Speaking about that fight he said: ﻿“I’m going into this fight with a new belt and ranked 13th in the world. I’m really hungry to just keep getting fights to keep shining on big stages. I love fighting, I love being the center of attention.”