It’s big, it’s one he wants but it’s not one for now.

That’s Lewis Crocker’s view on a possible Paddy Donovan fight.

Having both enjoyed breakout 2023s and forging a relationship with Matchroom, chatter about an all Irish 140lbs clash increased substantially over the last month.

The fact both appear on the same DAZN broadcast Ulster Hall card on Saturday has had fuel to the gossip fire, with fight fans dreaming of a mouthwatering Ulster – Munster clash.

In fact, Irish-boxing.com understands it’s a fight Eddie Hearn and co previously discussed as a possibility for Croke Park and the Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron III card if it was to happen.

Conlan Boxing’s Crocker understands the excitement, but can’t see the fight happening soon. ‘The Croc’, who emerged from the Battle of Belfast with a career-changing win in December and looks to continue the momentum with a victory over Jose Felix Jr on Saturday, thinks it’s one that should be left simmer.

“If that fight was there and it made sense…. but I think we are on different parts of our journey at the minute,” Crocker told Irish-boxing.com.

“I feel like he’s still building. I think its a big fight for the future and one we’d both take no problem. For now I’m concerned with the fight this weekend.

“The welterweight division domestically is insane, There’s loads of big, big fights out there. Paddy’s a great fighter so we’ll see what happens. We’re both on the rise in our careers, maybe one day it could happen.”

It got a bit tense during fight week but for the most part the Billy Nelslon-trained puncher showed massive respect to Tyrone McKenna in December’s all Irish meeting – and it’s an approach he retains when discussing the Limerick man.

“He’s a very very good fight, a quality fighter. He’s very exciting to watch, very skilful. He’s got a good trainer in Andy Lee as well, so I can see them going far in the sport.”

If both go on to reach the heights many suggest they have the potential to, any Crocker – Donovan meeting could be huge.

It could certainly top an arena bill and it wouldn’t be shocking to predict it could one day grow into a stadium fight.

“That sort of talk, you’re talking big, big money as well,” comments Crocker.

“So it’s going to benefit us both, a big fight like that. I think there would have to be some meaning towards it, like it would have to be a big title on the line, and both of us getting well compensated for it. Because I feel like there are different routes out there that both of us could take, and build on their own, but if the fight was there and the money was there and everything, I’m sure we’d both be up for it,” this weekend’s Dazn headliner says before pointing out he has big name Belfast plans.

“I only want big fights now. Nothing else is getting me excited. I want to be on the big cards, and now that I’ve got a taste of what the big events are like, there’s no stopping me now. I want to keep pushing forwards and hopefully bring more big names back to Belfast.”