Matchroom eyeing up mouthwatering Crocker – Donovan fight

Eddie Hearn hasn’t signed Lewis Crocker just yet but it appears he is already making exciting plans for the welterweight prospect.

The Matchroom boss has discussed putting the Belfast man in with an Irish fighter he already has at the weight in the near future.

Irish-boxing.com understands the Matchroom have discussed a mouthwatering all-Irish clash between ‘The Croc’ and fellow exciting talent Paddy Donovan.

It’s by no means made, nor has it been officially proposed but it has been mentioned to both and is one Hearn sees as a huge fight for 2024.

Hearn has praised both fighters after their recent wins on Matchroom shows. Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after Crocker defeated ‘The Mighty Celt’ Tyrone McKenna in Belfast he said: “It was a really good learning fight for Lewis Crocker. What impressed me about him was, he loaded up the whole fight and after three or four rounds I thought he might tire, but he kept the tempo going the whole time. I think he’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Speaking about ‘The Real Deal’ Donovan, who he has signed to a contract, after he sensationally stopped Danny Ball he said: “Superstars are made on the big stage and I tell you what, Ireland has got a new superstar in Paddy Donovan.

“You have the iconic figures like Katie Taylor, but you need those young stars coming through. He is flashy. He is skilful. He is a good-looking fella. If he can stay dedicated to the sport with Andy Lee, honestly it is all in front of him. The road is right there to walk down.”

Whether or not the fighters would be open to fighting each other at this stage of their careers remains to be seen – and Matchroom may decide it should be left to simmer.

However, it is being discussed, in fighting McKenna and Crocker has proved he isn’t all Irish adverse, and Donovan has always been a ‘let’s all fight now’ advocate since he turned over.