The best of the best – World Champion Siofra Lawless awarded prestigious Gong

irishboxing

Siofra Lawless came through Dublin Airport with more than just her gold medal and championships belt today.

The Four Kings starlet also brought a Boxer of the Tournament trophy through customs.

The Wicklow wonder was yesterday named Best Female Boxer of the World Junior Championships.

Lawless, who claimed 63kg gold after a brilliant win and performance over India’s Sachin Shurshti Sathe. was deemed the best female performer in Yerevan.

Ireland’s other gold medal winner, John Donoghue could be deemed unlucky not to have won the male equivalent. Like Lawless, the Olympic Mullingar fighter won light welterweight gold and did so after winning five fights. He also scored a first-round stoppage over Russia to get onto the podium.

Ireland claimed three medals at the tournament, the aforementioned golds and Mary McDonagh’s bronze.

Team Ireland
48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

