The best of the best – World Champion Siofra Lawless awarded prestigious Gong
Siofra Lawless came through Dublin Airport with more than just her gold medal and championships belt today.
The Four Kings starlet also brought a Boxer of the Tournament trophy through customs.
The Wicklow wonder was yesterday named Best Female Boxer of the World Junior Championships.
Lawless, who claimed 63kg gold after a brilliant win and performance over India’s Sachin Shurshti Sathe. was deemed the best female performer in Yerevan.
Ireland’s other gold medal winner, John Donoghue could be deemed unlucky not to have won the male equivalent. Like Lawless, the Olympic Mullingar fighter won light welterweight gold and did so after winning five fights. He also scored a first-round stoppage over Russia to get onto the podium.
They’re home! #TeamIreland World Junior Championship team have arrived home from Yerevan with two 🥇 and one 🥉, and great learning and performance experiences for all boxers🥊 pic.twitter.com/epJDODoaJg— IABA (@IABABOXING) December 5, 2023
Ireland claimed three medals at the tournament, the aforementioned golds and Mary McDonagh’s bronze.
Team Ireland
48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s
52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC
54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC
60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC
63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC
70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC
48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC
52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC
57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC
63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC
70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC
Team Manager
Anna Moore
Coaches
Brian Barry
Garry Kehoe
Amanda Spencer