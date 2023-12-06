‘No matter what’ – Conlan says Taylor is Ireland’s greatest ever athlete

Katie Taylor is Ireland’s greatest.

Not just the country’s greatest ever boxer or the greatest ever female sportsperson, according to Michael Conlan, Taylor is our greatest ever athlete.

The Belfast fighter made the claim in Belfast last week. It’s something Ireland’s only male World Championship gold medal winner has often argued – but he now believes there is less room for counterargument and debate.

The London 2012 bronze medal winner believes the London 2012 gold medal winner’s sensational display in the 3Arena against Chantelle Cameron cements her status as the GOAT.

Conlan said the performance was the best he has seen in the sport in some time and believes becoming a two-weight undisputed champion by avenging her first defeat is the stuff of legend.

“The greatest athlete from this island, ever. No matter what,” Conlan said.

“And that comeback, even if that knockdown is counted in the first round she still wins by split decision, so it doesn’t matter really. But what a performance.

“The best I’ve seen her boxing in a very long time — and everybody doubted her, so that kind of solidified her position as the greatest athlete ever in my opinion.”