Title Tussle – Senan Kelly tops first bill of 2024

Senan Kelly will top the first Irish fight card of 2023 in a title fight.

The Leixlip man will trade leather against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent for the BUI light welterweight title on February 9.

The Pete Taylor-trained fighter got busy in 2023, getting out four times and making himself title-eligible in the process. Indeed, Kelly had looked to fight Danny Keating for a belt on Jay Byrne’s debut card at the Red Cow in early November, but the Cork fighter was otherwise engaged.

However, he didn’t have to wait long for his tilt. Just as new manager Byrne promised, Kelly will fight for a strap in February and will be involved in the first domestic title fight of 2024.

Who he will fight remains to be seen with several names swirling around the rumour mill, none of which are Keating, incidentally.

The Kelly topped bill will be JB Promotions’ second card and will once again take place at the Warehouse at the Redcow. It will be aptly named The Recall as it hosts the return of Bray favourite Eddie ‘The Honeybadger’ Treacy, in what could be a prelude to a mouthwatering Graham McCormack Irish title fight, as well the end of sabbaticals for Shane O’Connell and Robbie Burke.

Glenn Byrne and Matthew Tyndall will follow up their November debuts with bouts on the card and Sean Murray and Shane Meehan will make their debuts.