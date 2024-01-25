It may take some time but Jose Felix Jr believes Gary Cully will one day look back on his defeat to the Mexican fondly.

The Sinaloa native stunned the Sarto stylist when they met on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s homecoming in May.

‘The Diva’ had hoped to announce himself as one of Ireland’s most exciting fighters by stealing the show as chief support to the Irish Icon in the 3Arena.

However, Felix Jr had other ideas and stopped the rising Matchroom star in front of a large Irish following.

Cully has since bounced back from the reverse, registering a points win over game and solid opposition in Reece Mould.

‘Joselito’ was happy to see the Kildare fighter return to winning ways and believes if he takes lessons from his sole career loss he can transition from the comeback trail to the world title path.

“I hope Cully recovers and learns from that fight because he has all the potential to be world champion,” Felix told Irish-boxing.com.

The Mexican also explained how he got the drop on a southpaw who has a stoppage win over a much more decorated Mexican, Miguel Vazquez, on his record.

He may have stopped it as early as the second but Felix Jr says patience was a virtue he benefited from against Naas man.

“My plan was not to despair and to find the right moment to attack, it was given to me, and thank God we achieved the objective.”

Felix Jr, who also has Tyrone McKenna previous, is hoping to make it back-to-back Irish upsets this weekend.

The 31-year-old moves takes on big punching Lewis Crocker on top of a Matchroom and Conlan Boxing card in the Ulster Hall on Saturday.

Speaking on that fight he said: “I am expecting a tough fight from start to finish, only I will always be waiting, waiting on the mistake like I did with Cully and once Crocker makes one I will pounce with a great attack. I will win the fight. I can’t see anything else on January 27th.”