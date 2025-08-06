The Impact of Poker on the Lifestyle of Irish Boxing Professionals



Boxing, a sport in Ireland, is a cultural identity—grounded in community, pride, and for others, escape. Interestingly enough, along with the gloves and grit, another arena has quietly gained traction: poker. At first glance, one might consider it an unassimilated mix, but the similarities of mind and emotion have made poker a natural fit, a seemingly natural extension of the boxing path for Irish professionals.





Cultural Connection Between Rings and Cards

Boxing and poker both require mental toughness, quick thinking, and pressure control. In the ring, a fighter has to read body language, look for attacks, and respond quickly. At the table, poker players perform similarly—just without the physical agony. For fighters, poker presents a type of intellectual sparring: calculating, strategic, and high-pressure.

In a few ways, poker offers a rhythm that’s familiar to many. That combination of math, random opportunities, and game planning for the right hand to be thrown or to block a combination attack, makes playing online poker appealing. It allows them to compete at a level of competition while protecting their bodies.

Former world champion Barry McGuigan, for example, has been an active participant in charity poker tournaments for many years, using his fame and psychological resilience to stay active in the sporting landscape in an alternative capacity. While not a boxer himself, poker genius John O’Shea—bravado dare-devil for risking more than €5 million a year—is often mentioned in boxing circles as a symbol of what competitive drives can achieve outside the ring.





Between Opportunity and Overload

For some, poker is only a game—a social ritual, a source of relief from stress. When not in training or preseason and heavy training phases, friendly games provide team camaraderie and relief from the grueling physical training. Poker nights or online games become occasions to unwind, joke, and stay sharp.

But the relationship is not always wholesome. The tension between risk and reward inherent in poker can be a siren song. The line between competitive excitement and addictive behavior is thin, especially for athletes who have learned to go after adrenaline. One or two Irish boxers have admitted to financial stress—not due to lavish living but from trying over and over to “get back” lost funds or wager excessively. That social tradition of wagering between teammates can become an increasingly lonely, private struggle—particularly with higher stakes.





Facing Personal Problems in the Spotlight

Irish boxing professionals tend to be private individuals when it comes to personal life, but some recent high-profile incidents have placed the issue of gambling on the public agenda. Irish boxers Steven Donnelly and Michael Conlan were reprimanded at the 2016 Rio Olympics for betting on boxing matches—a violation of Olympic rules that, although not notoriously scandalous, sparked greater discussion of Irish sporting culture and gambling.

Former boxers like Dean Byrne and Stephen Webb have openly talked about their issues with gambling addiction, shattering the tone of judgment to awareness. Their openness has encouraged the establishment of more athlete-focussed mental health and financial support programs.

Conversely, some are aspirational cases. Audley Harrison, the Irish well-known athlete who won an Olympic gold medal for Britain, was the one who transitioned from ring to lucrative play at the poker tables—demonstrating that with discipline and control, the fighting ability of the boxer can thrive on the poker tables.





A Broader Context Worth Mentioning

Poker and gambling generally have been an integral part of the Irish social fabric for a long time—whether through pubs, sports clubs, or more recently online. It’s a genuine economic contributor, as well, from sponsoring sport to funding grassroots boxing gyms.

Ireland is also home to some of the largest and most prestigious poker games in Europe, including the Irish Poker Open that welcomes thousands of players annually and offers prizes of as much as €600,000. Professionals and would-be pros alike compete in these events.

Individuals like Andy Black, whose career poker winnings now exceed $5 million, and Simon Wilson, winner of the 2025 Irish Poker Open, illustrate the gravity with which poker can be taken. Dara O’Kearney, both through his running achievements and poker victories, with nearly $1 million in live event winnings, illustrates how athletic focus can transfer to poker.

For boxers, especially those at the twilight of their careers or looking for extra income, poker is an inviting and familiar challenge. It can give them a sense of direction and mastery after the structure of professional sport declines.





In Retrospect

The link between Irish boxing and poker is not accidental. Both are strategy games, tough-mindedness, and risk acceptance. Poker for most Irish boxers is a natural extension of their competitive spirit—a cognitive exercise that maintains their instincts sharp and their minds fresh. But its risks are very real, and there must be supporting systems in place so that what began as a hobby does not become destruction. As entertainment, economic opportunity, and sport become more intertwined, it is essential that Ireland’s sporting institutions recognize and affirm the full range of athlete experiences—both within and outside the ring.