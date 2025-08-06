Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

Shauna Browne ‘Blowing Up Phones’ in Days Like This Redemption Pursuit

Shauna Browne is desperate to get on the September 13 Days Like This: World Title card — and she’s made sure Eddie Hearn knows.

Browne is going all-in to secure a place on what promises to be a historic night at Windsor Park, when Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker clash for the IBF world title in an all-Irish showdown.

Having already featured on the undercard of the now world title opponents’ first fight back in March — a night that ended in disappointment — the Munster lady is pushing hard for a chance at redemption.

“I’m praying to God that I get on it,” she says, speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “I have been blowing up phones. Eddie said he has had 40 requests and I’m probably all 40 of them. I’m doing absolutely everything. All I want to do is get on it.”

The southpaw suffered defeat last time she populated a Matchroom card, but believes she has more than earned the right to be on a big stage again and is eager to prove her value both in and outside the ring.

“I’ve made a name for myself. I’m building a following that everybody knows. I want to get the opportunity to show that I can make noise and sell tickets. I don’t care what they give me. Even if I’m opening up the show, all I want, nothing more, is to be on that show.”

Having been part of the March 1st card at the SSE Arena— where she suffered her only career defeat — the Tipp boxer believes a slot on the card would be symbolic and provide a back story element.

“It’s an all-Ireland world title clash. It’s making history, and I want nothing more to be a part of that. I was a part of the first one. And as people commented, it’s like redemption for me. No one got to see anything I can do on that night – and anyone who knows me also knows that wasn’t me on the night.”

Now she’s waiting, training, and hoping — ready to answer the call if it comes.

“So, I’m praying. I get a call and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we have a slot. You’re in.’ Because, as everybody knows, I live in the gym. I’m always ready. I am hoping, hoping to God that the stars align and I get on September 13th.”

