Carr gets decision over Murray

After a close fight, Peter Carr was named a 59-56 winner over Seanie Murray.

It was a little rough on Murray, who made a big contribution to a very entertaining fight.

Murray had started well, and could easily have been given the first round, as he was possibly the busier of the two.

However there was no argument about the second, with Carr inflicting serious punishment on his opponent. Indeed it seemed incredible that Murray didn’t go down, but somehow he kept his feet, and saved himself from a 10-8 round.

It was going to be hard for him to recover, but he did so impeccably, having a good shout for the next round.

He would also land some good shots in the fourth, with a couple of decent body shots.

The fifth then was quite an even affair, but then Carr impressed hugely in the sixth.

Carr started well, and while the momentum very briefly went back to Murray, Carr almost dropped him with a beautifully timed right hand. Somehow he held his feet, and again avoided a 10-8 round going against him.

What way would it go? Could it be a draw?

That wasn’t the way the referee saw it, and it went Carr’s way by three points, which may have been a tad generous to him.

It must have been very disappointing for Murray, who wouldn’t have been flattered by a more positive result, even if that was a draw. As it turned out he was only judged the winer of a single round and having managed to get a share of one other.

Murray did show a very good chin at times during the contest, particularly in the final round, when Carr must have been wondering what he had to do to put him down.

A feature of the fight was the apparent animosity between the two men. While at times it did look like there was real spite between the two, at certain points it was clear that there was also a good deal of respect. Both embraced warmly after the final bell, which was good to see.