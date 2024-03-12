Irish Boxers Blazing a Trail in MMA

Over the past decade or so, the sport of mixed martial arts has surged in popularity across the globe. Here in Ireland, it’s a highly popular combat sport that, while not necessarily pulling in the same level of audiences as an Irish boxing match does in the country, is nevertheless on the rise with both aspiring fighters and those who prefer to just watch cage side.

Due to the global nature of MMA, fighters from all over the world have gone on to achieve major success in notable promotions like Bellator, Strikeforce and, of course, the UFC, including homegrown talent from right here on the Emerald Isle. Many of these fighters either started out in the sport of boxing, or have since impressed with their technical ability and knockout prowess. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best Irish talents that have taken the MMA world by storm.

Conor McGregor (22-6)

Ask any casual sports fan to name an Irish fighter and their mind will immediately jump to the “Notorious” McGregor. Here’s an Irish athlete that has made a significant impact in the mixed martial arts arena. Little wonder, then, that his much-anticipated UFC bout against Michael Chandler is one of several unconfirmed fights involving UK and Irish boxing talent that’s got boxing fans and punters in a stir on both sides of the pond.

When it comes to blazing a trail in MMA, no other Irish fighter in history has been able to do so with such aplomb! McGregor is one of the most successful Irish fighters full stop, and in the UFC, he’s swept through major opponents like Jose Aldo, Dustin Porier and Chad Mendaes. As far as hardware goes, the Notorious one has held titles in two different weight divisions simultaneously (featherweight and lightweight) and, in 2015, was the fighter who unified the interim and undisputed featherweight titles.

Aisling Daly (16-6)

In contrast to McGregor’s global fame, Aisling Daly isn’t necessarily a name known by many outside MMA connoisseurs, but we think that’s due for a change. As the first ever female Irish fighter to be signed by the UFC, she was one of the original trailblazers for women’s MMA and proudly flew the flag for her home country. Her career began in 2007 at the age of nineteen and over the next two years she would establish herself as one of the top European fighters in promotions including Cage Warriors and Bellator.

In 2013, she made the move to the US and entered the TUF house. Although she lost the season, she was nevertheless invited to make her debut in the Season finale, where she tore through Alex Chambers in the first round and subsequently joined the UFC strawweight division. She may have retired in 2015 with an impressive 16-6 pro record, but Ais The Bash’s legacy lives on.

Cathal Pindred (17-4)

The next Irish fighter known for his boxing inside the octagon is (now retired) MMA vet Cathal Pendred. Like most of the fighters featured in this article, Pendred fought out of Straight Blast Gym, making his pro debut in 2009. In his first two years alone he compiled a record of 9 wins, 2 losses, so it was no wonder he was selected to join the Cage Warriors promotion. Although his debut was a draw, he went on to dominate his next five bouts and claimed the Cage Warriors welterweight belt.

Pendred’s journey in the sport didn’t end there, however. Not long after his title win, he got the call every MMA athlete hopes of receiving – an invitation to join Dana White’s stable, making his debut on the very same card that McGregor won Performance of the Night in at the O2 Dublin.