‘Unbelievable’ – Jude Gallagher reacts to Olympic qualification

Jude Gallagher couldn’t hide his delight after qualifying for the Olympic Games on Monday night.

The Tyrone Tornado secured passage to Paris thanks to a brilliant performance and victory over Turkmenistan’s Sukur Owezow in Busto Arsizio near Milan.

The massive win came via a mean and vicious display but speaking after the nicer side of Two Castle’s man came to the fore.

He couldn’t hide his smile as he rejoiced in becoming Ireland’s sixth boxer qualified for Paris.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” he said in the immediate aftermath of the win.

“Words can’t explain what it feels like. Ever since I started boxing, and started to progress, I wanted to box at the Olympic Games. It was always in sight but now that it’s actually come true, and I’ve booked my ticket to Paris, it’s absolutely unbelievable. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe the feeling.”

Gallagher has looked very impressive throughout the tournament and claims a lot of that is due to the coaching he’s received.

“Just listening, sticking to the coaches’ game-plan,” he responds when asked what got him over the line.

“Throughout this tournament, my faith and trust in the coaches has grown from the game-plans they’ve given me.And whenever I’m carrying them out in the ring, it’s almost like a surprise to me, ‘Wow, this actually works’.But it’s no surprise because they’re top-class coaches. Sticking to their game-plan just got me over the line today – being patient, working on the outside of that southpaw, that got me over the line today,” he adds before revealing how he will celebrate.

“It has to be get a Chinese. Maybe an Indian – I’m leaning more towards Indian these days! I’ll definitely get an Indian.”