No Joker – Interesting sparring for Feargal McCrory ahead of biggest fight of his career

Feargal McCrory brought in an interesting sparring partner for the biggest fight of his career.

The Tyrone native has a title bout on the 360 Promotions promoted, Callum Walsh topped, Madison Square Garden hosted, UFC Fight Pass broadcast, this Friday.

‘Fearless’ faces a potential Irish versus Mexican MSG war when takes on Carlos Carlson in the famous venue’s Theater on St Patrick’s weekend.

The former Irish featherweight champion’s prep involved some time with one of the hottest properties in Hollywood with Barry Keoghan visiting the gym- and he didn’t just come to watch. The Salt Burn star felt the burn as he laced up his gloves, climbed through the ropes and did a few rounds with ‘Fearless’.

And the Coalisland native confirmed The Joker is no joke in the ring.

Speaking online the undefeated 31-year-old southpaw said: “@keoghan92 got hands. Two Irish men living the dream!! We had a great chat, and nothing comes easy. Keep up the great work!!”

Keoghan, who shot to fame as Wayne in Season 4 of Love/Hate and has since gone on to carve himself a reputation as one of the brightest prospects in film, has a history in boxing.

The Dubliner is a self professed boxing nut, who offered to accompany Emmett Brennan on his ring walk if he was handed a debut on the Katie Taylor Amanda Serrano undercard in New York last year, has frequented boxing gyms over the years and got to the stage where he entered Celtic Box Cup.

Registered to the Cashen Vale Boxing Club in Tralee, county Kerry, Keoghan entered at 60kg in the Senior B class, although couldn’t compete in 2017.

Footage of the actor sparring emerged at that time and can be viewed below:

Because it always comes back to boxing:@BarryKeoghan can throw a few digs pic.twitter.com/vfBApyDxuO — Joe O'Neill (@J0E_90) February 20, 2023

Can't beat a bodyspar (with Jack O'Connell) pic.twitter.com/02s1DC3hqw — Joe O'Neill (@J0E_90) February 20, 2023

McCrory faces a massive fight on a big UFC broadcast night in New York this weekend. The 31-year-old trades leather with Carlos Carlson for the WBA Inter-Continental Super Feather title.