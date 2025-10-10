New Dawn – LIVE UNDERCARD UPDATES

The National Stadium plays host to a stacked card tonight.

JB Promotions bring a ‘New Dawn’ to the South Circular Road.

There are no fewer than 15 fights on the Triller TV broadcast bill.

Of those 14 bouts, four are domestics, two of which are for titles; there are also three female bouts on the card and several debuts. Paul Ryan and Edward Donovan meet on the top of the bill and there is also massive interest in Cathal Crowley and Kevin Cronin’s Irish title fight as well as the greeen strap clash between Dean Walsh and Daniel O’Sullivan.

Sean Murray versus Peter Carr promises to deliver while Tony McGylnn, Gary Spike O’Sullivan, Bayo Alabi, Glen Lynch, Podge Collins, Sarah Murphy, Christina Desmond, Davey Joyce and Daniel Fakoyede also appear.

Irish-boxing.com will be providing live updates throughout the evening.

Please refresh page to see live updates below: