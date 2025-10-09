Five Star Team Ireland Finish Sixth in Medal Table

Team Ireland will return from the 2025 European U19 Championships in the Czech Republic with 5 medals – 3 silver and 2 bronze.

Ireland finished 6th out of 33 federations in the medals standings. Ukraine topped the table with 12, followed by England with 6.

Two Irish boxers fought for gold on Thursday and had to settle for silver.

Grace Conway took on England’s Lianne Wise in the 57kg final, and didn’t climb to the top of the podium on the narrowest possible margin, a 3-2 split. J

While 60kg Sean McCusker took on Georgia’s Luka Chkhikvadze. losing 4-1 decision.

65kg John Donoghue was withdrawn from his final by the team’s leadership, in consultation with John, his club and his family.

The trio all received their silver medals on Thursday, while Kayleigh Byrne and Nessa Tabachuk were bestowed with their bronze medals.

48kg Chloe Cox, 51kg Kayleigh Byrne, 70kg Katelyn Butler and 75kg Nessa Tabachuk both exited the tournament to the eventual champion. 50kg Kurt Kinsella and 85kg Chulainn McDonnell went out to the eventual champions in their weights. 90kg Shay O’Dowd and 75kg Jason Whelan to the bronze medalist in their weights.

105 female and 189 male boxers from 33 nations competed in Ostrava. The participating nations are: Albania, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

There has been key developmental sparring for post competition Team Ireland boxers on the margins of the tournament, including against Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Norway, Czech Republic, Sweden, Belgium and Greece.

The team returns from Ostrava on Friday.

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny