WATCH – New Dawn Weigh In and Head to Heads

JB Promotions brings a stacked card to the National Stadium on Friday.

The stacked 15-fight card has a little bit of everything. Mouthwatering all Irish fights, hard to call Irish title clashes, debuts a plenty, step-ups for a number of early-day operators and more.

All the fighters weighed in on Thursday and you can watch them on the scales below.

