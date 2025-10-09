‘Showman’ Daniel Fakoyede Promises ‘Explosive’ Debut After ‘Priceless’ Joseph Parker Sparring

Daniel Fakoyede may just have taken the spar hard fight easy advice to the next level.

The Dublin big man makes his debut on JB Promotions’ New Dawn card on Friday night.

The heavyweight faces Mateusz Rybarski but shouldn’t find the Pole too daunting a prospect, especially considering who he sparred in the build-up.

The Unit 3 boxer has already faced one of boxing’s elite, sharing rounds with former WBO world champion Joseph Parker ahead of his first professional fight at the National Stadium.

Fakoyede describes the experience as “priceless,” telling Irish-Boxing.com that training with Parker gave him lessons money simply can’t buy.

“I feel so sharp,” he said. “I’ve had a great camp — great conditioning, great boxing work. I was sparring Joseph Parker for my debut, so that was an unbelievable experience. I feel like I could do a ten-rounder, that’s how fit I am. I’m full-on ready to go now.”

The 24-year-old says working with a world-class fighter has made the gap between amateur and professional boxing starkly clear.

“It’s the level and the IQ that goes into boxing that really stood out,” he explained. “There’s a big difference between the pro and amateur game, and it’s quite evident when you’re sparring someone like Joe Parker. He’s not just reacting — he’s reading. He lets you fire off for a few seconds and then pounces the moment he sees an opening. It’s a real chess game.”

Fakoyede impressed Parker and his team so much that he was invited back for an additional two weeks while Parker prepared for his fight with Fabio Wardley.

“He was impressed,” Fakoyede revealed. “That’s why they called me back. It was a great experience getting tips from Joe and Andy Lee too. Joe’s a very down-to-earth person — he gave me great advice and complimented what I was doing well.”

Those rounds, Fakoyede says, were “worth thousands” and have left him brimming with confidence ahead of his debut.

“They’re rounds that money can’t buy,” he said. “Straight after my debut I’ll be back in there again, and I’ll only be better for it.”

Having done his hard work in the gym against a world champion, Fakoyede now plans to make the fight itself look easy.

“Expect a showman,” he promised. “Expect entertainment. Expect explosive.”