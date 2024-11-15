The Real Paul Ryan Stands Up – Dub Plans to Impress in Comeback Fight

The real Paul Ryan will be on show for the DAZN cameras at the Olympia, Liverpool, claims the Dubliner.

The exciting light middleweight prospect was shocked and stopped by Fabrizio Rubino last time out and looks to return to winning ways on the Into the Fire card on Friday.

The defeat doesn’t seem to have had an ill effect on his confidence and the European underage medal winner is sure he will give a true portrayal of his abilities when he shares the ring with Dzmitry Atrokhau.

“The real Paul Ryan will be on show,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“You’re going to see what everyone who’s seen me sparring has seen and what people in boxing know that I’m capable of.”

Ryan has relocated his training to Liverpool and claims it has a huge positive impact. The Blanch native suggests his new team has helped him return to top form.

“It’s easy to say in hindsight but that wasn’t me in the ring [last time]. I feel rejuvenated now you know. I feel like I’m back to myself.”

After hitting a pothole last time out, Ryan would be forgiven for being happy with a return to traveling a smooth path in cruise control.

However, the 25-year-old southpaw wants to inject some real pace into proceedings and is hoping he can raise the stakes once he has his hands raised on the Ryan Farrag and Marcel Braithwaite topped card.

Ryan wants to kickstart next year with a title win.

“I want to go into the New Year with a good bit of momentum. Hopefully, I get a good title shot, one that will kick me on to that next level. It’s time to get the finger out and push on.”