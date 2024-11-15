FIVE Fantastic Finals at the National Elite Senior Championships

Ireland’s premier amateur tournament comes to a conclusion after a week of top-class action and the 2025 champions will be crowned at the National Stadium tonight.

Paris Olympian Grainne Walsh is the walkover champion at 66kg – and so, too is 2024 European U22 champion, Patsy Joyce at 54kg.

That leaves 23 titles up for grabs and 46 fighters trading elite leather for ultimate domestic glory.

Such is the prize on offer and such is the talent on display that every fight has meaning, narrative, and the potential to entertain but even on a best versus best night there are some that stand out more than others.

Here are some of the fights that caught our eye.

50kg Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata) V Shannon Sweeney (St Annes)

Two internationals meet for domestic honours in the 50kg class.

It’s European champion versus European finalist for the Irish title as Sharon Sweeney and Catilin Fryers clash.

As if to add to the potential excitement, the Mayo – Belfast final is an intriguing clash of styles, with the all-action Immaculata boxer taking on St Anne’s latest star, who has developed into a more backfoot operator.

57kg Kelsey Leonard (Unit 3) V Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG)

Michaela Walsh has the chance to make history so this is certainly a bout many will keep an eye out for.

The two-time Olympian and three-time Commonwealth Games medalist will vie for her unprecedented 12th Elite title in the super featherweight decider.

However, that’s not the only reason this fight generates excitement.

By Walsh’s own admission, Kelsey Leonard, whom she defeated in last year’s final, is always a difficult fight and has reaped the benefit of extreme dedication and improved continuously over the years.

The Unit 3 fighter is also said to be considering a pro move, so Friday may represent her last chance to claim National Elite honours.

71kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy)V Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity)

It’s Westmeath vs Belfast in a throwback 71kg decider.

Wayne Kelly versus Jon McConnell is the amateur equivalent of what would be labelled a trade fight in the pros.

Neither are blockbuster names, as of yet, but both have International experience are their talents are respected among the boxing fraternity.

For Ballynacargy’s Kelly it’s a chance to return to the winners circle on an evening his sister Robyn makes her Elite debut, while Holy Trinity’s rising star, McConnell will be looking to get over the Elite line for the first time.

92kg Jack Marley (Monkstown D) V Nathan Ojo (Esker)

The excitement levels are big for this big-man final.

Monkstown’s Jack Marley defends his Elite title against Esker’s Nathan Ojo in the heavyweight class.

Olympian and decorated international, Marley is the man in the driving seat and as the fighter with the experience and the more solid recent history will be more than a slight favourite against the Elite debutant.

However, reigning Intermediate champion Ojo has pedigree, is a World youth medalist, and is a live underdog.

It’s an intriguing clash between two decorated relatively recent underage graduates.

Photo credit Matthew Spalding