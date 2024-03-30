‘A Big Part’ – Farrell Explains Why he is So Confident of Defeating Kerr

Ruadhan Farrell believes his pro experience will outweigh Connor Kerr’s amateur pedigree and prove the difference when they fight at the Ulster Hall tonight.

The IGB stablemates contest the latest Battle of Belfast on Conlan Boxing’s ‘Breakout’ card for the right to be crowned BUI super bantamweight Celtic champion.

It’s seen by most as a genuine 50-50 clash and a potentially exciting title meeting that is extremely hard to call.

‘El Nino’ understands why it’s perceived as such and isn’t afraid to admit former amateur of note Kerr is a talented threat, but he believes he has more than size on his side.

Having sampled big nights, title fights, and all Irish encounters in his young career, the 24-year-old argues he has experience over his older opponent.

“I’ve got reach, height, my high work rate and of course the experience of already being on the big stage. I’ve been here twice, dealing with the nerves and all the pressures,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s going play a big part,” he adds before suggesting he now thrives off the sense of occasion.

“I can’t wait to make that walk. I thrive off everything, the cameras, the ring walk and so on. It’s my third Irish domestic dust up and it won’t be my last. I’m here to make my mark in this game.”

Despite the fact he believes he is the more experienced of the Belfast two, Farrell claims all the pressure is on his fellow Ian Gaughran managed figther in the chief support to Kurt Walker’s fight with James Beech Jr.

“The pressure on Kerr going into this fight he’s at his prime age and talked about being the next super bantamweight king no pressure on me cause I know it’s my time. I’m super confident I am going win.”

While Farrell, who has shared the ring with Colm Murphy and Gerard Hughes, is confident of victory he is aware it won’t come easy.

“I think he’s a great boxer and he’s coming to win. He’s unbeaten, so it has the makings of a great, maybe even another Fight of The Year contender.”