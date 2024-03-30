Kurt Walker All Right for Confident James Beech Jr

James Beech Jr is confident he will send his career trajectory North because he isn’t fighting a southpaw tonight.

The regular risk taker comes to Belfast to fight Kurt Walker in a DAZN headline fight and is confident he can ruin the Conlan Boxing stars’ coming-out party.

The former British title challenger has more often than not suffered defeat when he tried his luck against the fancied emerging British names.

Speaking this week the English fighter suggested he knows why that is and points out it won’t come into play against the Irish Olympian.

Beech admits southpaws, which Chris Bourke, Dennis McCann, Nathaniel Collins and Hopey Price all are, are his kryptonite and unless he changes his stance the Commonwealth silver medal hasn’t got the fictional green glowing crystal in his back pocket.

“I’ve never been good at boxing southpaws. If it was down to me, I would have avoided them, I’ve lost to them four times,” Beech said.

Beech is smart enough to know the fact Walker isn’t a lefty won’t won’t define Saturday’s result.

The Belfast featherweight has an impressive amateur history and has served a tough enough early pro apprenticeship over the last two years, although Beech doesn’t give him too much credit for the latter.

“I know he was a top amateur,” Beech says of his Walker.

“He ain’t done much yet as a pro but he’s a good lad. He’s good, he’s sharp. He’s a nice, tidy boxer,” he adds before predicting an upset win.

“I’m going in there March 30 and really believe I’m gonna win. I’m feeling good. I boxed in December, just a tick-over against Liam Richards to build some confidence up and keep busy. But my head ain’t in the same place for those fights compared with the work I’ve put in this camp.”