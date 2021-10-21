Legacy Night for Mike Perez

Mike Perez [25(16)-3(1)-1] fights for a second time since August in Germany next month.

The Cork based Cuban ended a three-year ring sabbatical when stopping English-based Nigerian Tony Salam within a round in Dubai in what was his first fight since he defeated Puerto Rican Keith Tapia for a ranking title in Orlando back in October of 2018.

The 35-year-old accounted for Nigerian, a Southern Area title winner to claim a WBA ranking title at cruiserweight.

The Cuban Rebel this week confirmed another fight date and travels to Germany for a November 13 fight.

Perez takes on Jose Gregorio Ulrich [17(6)-4(2)] an Argentine 29-year-old at the Classic Remise, Duesseldorf on a Legacy Sports Management card.

It has yet to be confirmed whether or not Perez’s title will be on the line but it does appear the popular talent will top the bill.

Ulrich‘s record suggests he shouldn’t cause Perez too many problems. All his wins have come at home in Argentina and he goes into the fight on the back of four defeats, suggesting he won’t be much of a threat to the natural talent. In that regard, it looks more like a keep busy fight than a bout that will propel the Belfast trained fighter toward another run at a world title.