Headline Act not a ‘Card Filler’ – Padraig McCrory Puffs out his Chest

It’s not usually his style but Padraig McCrory [12(6)-0] is puffing his chest out somewhat and enjoying headliner status.

The Belfast fighter will co-main event Conlan Boxing’s November 5 Ulster Hall card alongside gym mate Lewis Crocker.

It’s an earned platform considering ‘The Hammer’s’ unbeaten status, the fact he has won a BUI Celtic strap, a WBC ranking title, and secured impressive stoppage victory in all of his recent step-ups.

It’s also an achievement the super middleweight takes a lot of personal pleasure and pride in.

“I’m very excited about being one of the main attractions on the night,” he told Irish-boxing.com

“It’s a first for me but im really looking forward too.”

The notoriously humble fighter also believes it proves how far he has climbed. It’s a harsh view but the super middleweight, who has been in two of the more eagerly anticipated Feile undercard fights, believes he was at one stage seen as a card filler trading on his popularity, a viewpoint he proves wrong as he steps into the spotlight next month.

“I suppose it shows how far I’ve come, from being seen as a ticket selling card filler to co-main on a card filled with elite athletes.”

⚡️@padraigmc1988 promises to deliver in his first defence on November 5th



Don’t miss it 🔨 pic.twitter.com/fh9wS5vreV — Conlan Boxing (@ConlanBoxing) October 13, 2021

McCrory takes on Swiss super middleweight champion Celso Neves [8(2)-1-1] whose only defeat came away to German title winner Alexander Rigas.

The 31-year-old Portuguese also comes into the fight on the back of a duck egg-breaking win. Neves stopped the previously unbeaten Marzio Franscella last time out.

McCrory surmises that victory will give him confidence whilst predicting he has the ability to make it a competitive fight.

“He is coming off a win over an unbeaten fighter so im sure he’ll be confident. He has a tricky style which could make it a very competitive fight.”

The 33-year-old had an impressive win of his own last time out, stopping Russian Sergei Gorokhov at the Falls Park and he admits it was a victory that boosted his confidence.

“Lots of confidence I beat a guy many thought would be to much for me and I dealt with him very conveniently.”

That Feile win also boosted the Dee Walsh trained 168lb fighter’s profile and standing and big fight potential. The fighter, who was previously denied the chance to fight former world champ David Lemieux because TV execs worried about his profile, now has something tangible to bring to the table.

“Having a WBC title definitely puts me on the verge of good fights,” he adds before, in keeping with his humble approach, avoiding name drops.

“There’s a lot of names in the UK and internationally would make sense but I leave that up to my team.”