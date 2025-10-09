‘He’s Been Tested on the Big Stage and Failed’ – Donovan Confident Ahead of Ryan Clash

It will be a case of rise and fall at the National Stadium on Friday night, says Edward Donovan.

The Limerick native says his ascent will be confirmed, as will his opponent Paul Ryan’s decline.

The Limerick talent is in confident mood ahead of his clash with the Dubliner, insisting he’ll make a statement in the battle of European underage medal winners.

The younger brother of recent world title challenger Paddy Donovan goes into the clash on the back of defeat to Craig O’Brien but his self confidence hasn’t been dented.

He believes he would have beaten ‘The Iron’ at the 3Arena if he hadn’t suffered a cut. Ryan also suffered defeat last time out, losing in the WBC Grand Prix, and ‘The Dominator’ suggests you can read more into that reverse than his.

“I was really warming into the fight when the clash happened, and felt I was very much in control, so that was obviously very disappointing,” Donovan said, reflecting on his previous bout.

“No disrespect to Paul but he has been tested on the big stage and failed in a very heavy manner,” he said. “I think I’m on the way up and he is declining, and I’ll show that to everyone on Friday night.”

Ryan has framed his setbacks as key parts of his development rather than defining failures.

“The setbacks I’ve faced are just small bumps in the road — not so much setbacks as lessons learned,” he said. “I’m grateful for them now because I’ve grown from those experiences. Coming off the loss, I need this win, and when I get it, I’ll be in a great position to move on and fight for titles in the new year.”