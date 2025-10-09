Rebel County Power: Manager Backs Cork to Drive Christina Desmond to the Top

Cork will help Christina Desmond float to the top, suggests her manager.

The Rebel County star makes her pro bow on the aptly named New Dawn card at the National Stadium on Friday night.

Her pro career will be guided by fellow county man Kevin Crowley, who is extremely confident of success.

Crowley sees a world title in the former amateur standout’s future. He plans to use the same blueprint he put in place to secure success for Noely Murphy and will push the Macroom fighter at home and in New York.

He is also sure Cork will continue to support the most decorated Irish boxer to turn over since Katie Taylor medal winner, and play a part in her success.

“Noely Murphy brought an army of fans anytime he boxed and probably sold more tickets than anyone in recent years when he fought in the National Stadium. He also boxed in large venues in America, including the big arena at Madison Square Garden. We plan on building Christina the same way,” Crowley told Irish-boxing.com.

“Hopefully, we have some big nights in Ireland and abroad. We are delighted to be on the JB Promotions show in the National Stadium. WE have a large crowd coming up to what looks like a cracking show. Christina has also teamed up with her long-time amateur trainer, Tom Power. Noely will assist in the corner for this fight and is part of Christina’s team. We believe Cork will get behind Christina and push her all the way to a world title.”