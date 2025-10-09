Focused on the Fight, Not the Hype – Dean Walsh Predicts Irish Title Win

Dean Walsh doesn’t have favourites.



The Wexford boxer fights Daniel O’Sullivan for the light middleweight version of the Irish title at the National Stadium on Friday night.

The title clash is one of several domestic clashes that promoter Jay Byrne is calling un-callable, and it is one that has divided opinion.

Some point to Walsh’s vest-wearing history and pedigree as a reason why he should be deemed the fight favourite, while others argue the title

winning experience of O’Sullivan will be the defining factor.

Walsh isn’t paying any attention.

The former amateur standout isn’t interested in pre-fight predictions, odds, or external expectations ahead of the eagerly anticipated Irish

title clash.

“If people make me favourite, that doesn’t mean anything to me,” Walsh said. “I haven’t thought about that. I have a job to do on the night. I

know I can beat Daniel and I presume he believes he can beat me.”

“He’s won two Celtic titles and he’s been in there for title fights, so if anything, he is the favourite — but favourites to me mean nothing.

It’s a fight at the end of the day, and anything can happen.”

The title fight plays out in the venue where he made his name as an elite amateur. There were plenty of National Elite title wins on the

South Circular Road, and he is delighted with the chance to win the first pro at the historic venu.

“It would mean the world to me,” he said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to win a professional title. I’ve won a lot of Senior [National

Elite] titles over the years, so it would be very nice to win a professional title at the National Stadium. It would mean the world to me and my family.”

The Wexford boxer fights for a strap just less than one year into his pro career.

“I am and I’m not,” he said when asked if he feels he’s being accelerated. “I know I’ll be fast-tracked because of my age, but I’m more

than happy to fight for a title at this stage of my career.

“I don’t think Daniel has fought 10 rounds either, so it will be interesting to see how we fare. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.

We have a game plan and I’m looking forward to implementing it on fight night.”

Stylistically, Walsh believes the fight will deliver. While he is the slicker of the two, he’s expecting a high-pressure effort from O’Sullivan – and

he’s prepared for just that.

“I expect Daniel to come forward and pressure me,” he explained. “He will come to fight and come to win. I can see relentless pressure. I

can’t see him standing off and trying to outbox me.”

But Walsh is confident his skills will rise to the occasion, however the fight unfolds.

“I’ll beat Daniel whichever way I have to beat him. I don’t care if it’s by points or knockout, as long as I get my hand raised.

“I’m very excited. I can’t wait,” he said. “I know Daniel is a tough guy and our styles — boxer vs fighter — will gel well, so it will be a good

fight.”