O’Sullivan pips Walsh for BUI Irish super welterweight title

Daniel O’Sullivan just about came out on top in an epic title fight tonight, his victory a fitting reward for a hugely honest display, against the classy Wexford man Dean Walsh.

It was a relentless display from O’Sullivan, who just never let Walsh settle. That said, there could have been few complaints if the decision had gone the other way, it was that type of fight.

O’Sullivan clearly knew what he had to do to limit Walsh. And he did everything he could to make that happen. However doing your best doesn’t mean your plans work, and for much of the fight Walsh did show his class.

One judge gave it to Wals by two points, while the other two favoured O’Sullivan, one by a single point and the other by two. If it had been a draw there could have been few complaints, but it is not a draw and O’Sullivan takes the belt.

Many of the rounds had a similar pattern, with Walsh doing many good things, but his efforts were sometimes thwarted by the relentlessness of O’Sullivan, who never stopped taking the fight to him.

Neither man had made an overwhelming case for their victory, and judges ultimately had to decide what they favoured, and for two that was the ceaselessness of O’Sullivan rather than the often classy boxing of Walsh.

Walsh possibly took the first round, showing very good footwork, but as was usually the case on the night, there was a contrary argument, with O’Sullivan also finding moments of success.

Again in the second Walsh landed some lovely shots, but they didn’t deter O’Sullivan who kept coming forward and landed some fine body shots himself.

While Walsh looked more economical and looked very classy at times, O’Sullivan kept coming and in the fifth it was apparent he was taking a lot out of Walsh. He struggled at times, and was perhaps a little lucky not to have a knockdown given against him.

In the sixth O’Sullivan was getting on top, when the fight had to be paused due to loose tape on one of his gloves, which was very unfortunate for him.

Walsh looked a lot more comfortable in the seventh, and started the eighth well, before O’Sullivan roared back into it, in what was a really captivating round.

He followed it up with a great effort in the ninth, and the tenth was another humdinger of a round, with the title in the balance.

It was the fight of the night, and while it could have gone the other way, it went the way of the Dubliner, 97-95, 94-96 and 96-95.