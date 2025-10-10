Cronin wins first title at fourth attempt

Unlucky not to take a title on three previous occasions, Kerry’s Kevin Cronin took the BUI Irish light heavyweight title tonight, fortune finally favoring him after a very close fight against Cathal Crowley.

Like many of the fights on the night, this was decided on the preferences of the judges, rather than anything truly decisive that happened in the ring.

It was a very close affair, with a number of rounds having been possible to score either way. However Cronin did surge in the latter rounds and ultimately that was enough to get him over the line and get the belt back to Kerry rather than Cork.

The first round was one of those that was debatable, although it may have went the way of Crowley.

Again neither did enough to be a convincing winner of the second, but this time Cronin had landed some decent shots and may have done enough.

Cronin was always looking to take the fight to his opponent and in the third he exerted a fair deal of pressure, although a late powerful shot from the Cork man could have swung it.

Crowley again landed the best punch of the fourth, a fine body shot with 35 seconds to go, but Cronin was continuing to try and force the terms of engagement.

The fifth was a scrappy affair, and Cronin kept working hard, while he landed a good late shot that must have caught the judge’s eyes.

In the sixth Crowley was the better fighter for much of the round, but late on Cronin did have success and he was always looking to come forward.

The seventh was a good round for Crowley, but the eighth was one of Cronin’s best, particularly the first two minutes of it.

The ninth was a closer affair, but Cronin was a clear winner of the tenth, while Crowely was a little lucky to avoid a point deduction, after his gumshield came out more than once.

Two judges gave it to the Kerry fireman, by 96-94 and 97-95, while the third called it a 95-95 draw.

Cronin has had hard luck stoires in the past and he is entitled to feel he deserved any breaks that were going tonight.