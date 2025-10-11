Ravishing Paul Ryan downs Donovan’s hopes

While there wasn’t a huge amount between them, Paul Ryan probably did deserve the victory in the final fight of the jam packed A New Dawn card tonight.

Donovan did come forward most but couldn’t really ever land anything very damaging on his opponent. Ryan may not have really hurt Donovan much either, but he did land the better shots in a lot of the rounds, finding openings when his rival sought to put on pressure.

Neither man committed too much in the opening round, with very little between the fighters as they settled.

Donovan, with his brother Paddy roaring encouragement from ringside, landed some eye catching right hands in the second, which should have been enough to give him the round.

The third was very close until the very dying seconds, when Ryan landed three really good right shots that were probably enough to see it go his way.

It was encouraging for Ryan, and the flurry, where he landed on an advancing Donovan, encapsulated the route he followed to victory.

However he had a difficult fourth round, as Donovan forced him back to the ropes and landed several decent shots of his own.

The fifth was a debateable one and while Donovan was busier than Ryan, the Dublin fighter did manage to land some excellent shots while Donovan was looking to take the fight to him.

Ryan impressed in the sixth, showing some very good movement and landing the supeior shots.

The seventh was a close round, with Donovan perpahps taking it, with some powerful shots late in the round.

The eight was another tight one, and while both men celebrated at the final bell, referee David Irving had been more impressed by the work of Ryan.

Unfortunately the score could not be clearly heard as it was announced to the crowd. So we can only report that Ryan won, but not by how much.

The result sees Ryan move to 9-2 and puts him back on the right road after his defeat to Derek Pomerleau in Riyadh in June.

It was Donovan’s first outing since losing to Craig O’Brien last year and his record goes to 7-2.