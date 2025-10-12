IABA Officially Cuts Ties with IBA, Cementing Move to World Boxing

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association officially severed all remaining ties with the International Boxing Association (IBA) following a decisive vote at its Annual General Meeting in Belfast over the weekend.

81% of members supported the motion to formally end the IABA’s association with the IBA — a move that confirms Ireland’s complete alignment with World Boxing, the new global governing body formed to safeguard the sport’s Olympic future.

The decision marks the final step in a process that began last year when the IABA removed all references to the IBA from its constitution in October 2024.

Saturday’s vote comes six months after the IABA approved a proposal to join World Boxing, ensuring Irish athletes remain eligible to compete at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Speaking after the vote, IABA Chairperson Niall O’Carroll hailed the decision as a testament to the strength and unity of Irish boxing clubs across the country:

“Today’s vote reflects the collective commitment of our members and clubs to protect the future of Irish boxing on the world stage. This is a historic step that secures our Olympic pathway and reaffirms our dedication to the highest standards of governance, transparency, and athlete welfare. I want to pay tribute to our clubs and volunteers, whose passion and integrity have brought us to this point.I have said all along our members will decide our future and that is true today.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had previously stripped the IBA of recognition in 2023, citing ongoing failures in governance and financial transparency. As a result, the IOC directly oversaw the boxing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In March, the IOC’s Executive Board recommended boxing’s inclusion at LA 2028, acknowledging the progress made by World Boxing.

The IABA’s latest vote formally ends a turbulent chapter for Irish amateur boxing and cements the association’s commitment to operating within a reformed, athlete-focused global structure.