‘Expect Knockouts’ – Ko King Pierce O’Leary says the KO Prince has arrived

Jonny Stapleton

No one bangs as big as ‘Big Bang’ assures Pierce O’Leary but another Dub with serious power joins the paid ranks this weekend according to the Queensberry fighter.

Gareth Dowling is one of FIVE debutants set to be introduced to pro fight fans on Conlan Boxing‘s Repeat or Revenge card at the SSE Arena on Saturday night – and O’Leary suggests he is the most likely to start with a bang.

‘The Jacker,’ who starts against Surrey based Greek, Ilias Liokaftos, comes to the ring with a reputation as a massive puncher.

And his fellow Dublin Dockland’s graduate, O’Leary, who is closing in on a world title shot and will be part of the Inner City Dubs entourage this weekend, says Dowling comes as advertised.

The 23-year-old star on the rise told Irish fight fans to ‘expect knockouts’ from his training partner as soon as Conlan Boxing’s latest signing steps through the ropes.

“He makes his debut soon and I’m looking forward to sitting ringside and watching him. People can expect knockouts from him.” O’Leary said.

“He can bang. I sparred in my last camp and I can tell you he can bang. You can feel every shot, even when he’s touching you around the body or landing on your shoulders.”

Although while Sheriff Street’s O’Leary admits, Dowling, who announced himself on the scene when he won National U22 honours in devastating fashion last year, dropping or stopping an opponent in each of his fights en route to the Irish crown, he points out he is not THE puncher in Irish boxing.

“The power is real! But he doesn’t bang bigger than me!”

