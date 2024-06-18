C – LIFT- onville – Historic Cup win inspires Red Fanatic Owen O’Neill ahead of massive Moran fight

There may not be flairs, ring invasions and there definitely won’t be an open-top bus parade but Owen O’Neill believes his fellow Cliftonville supporters will celebrate an ‘Operator’ win over Dylan Moran as much as they did the club’s recent Irish Cup victory.

The Irish league side ended a 45-year wait to win the Irish Cup when they defeated Linfield in front of 15,000 fans in Windsor Park last month.

The Reds fans painted the town red post the victory, as wild and lengthy celebrations followed the long overdue success.

The wait for such scenes won’t be as long this time around claims, O’Neill, as he predicts similarly joyous partying if he wins an eagerly anticipated all-Irish clash in Belfast later this summer.

‘The Operator’ takes on Waterford’s Moran on August 3 on the Conlan Boxing Repeat or Revenge card to be broadcast live on DAZN. It means he brings his loyal, loud and large support from the small hall to the big stage – and he expects them to make noise especially if he wins.

“100 percent it will,” he responds when asked if an O’Neill win will get the same reaction as the Cliftonville Cup win.

“I’ve a great support that follows me. It’s amazing and there’s going to be big numbers there on fight night. Moran brings a crowd too, so it’s gonna be electric. It’s great that people recognize my support. I’ve good people around me, all my family and friends are top class and of course the Cliftonville men. I wanna get this win for myself and for the people who support me, let’s go.”

The Daniel Anderson trained fighter’s association with Cliftonville isn’t one invented for ticket-selling purposes. The former BUI Celtic title holder is a bonafide twelfth man, a lifelong fan, and a regular at Solitude.

As a result, he took real joy in their cup victory and says he has taken inspiration from it too.

“It’s massive for me. I’ve supported Cliftonville all my life. I live across the way from the ground, it’s amazing to see more and more fans get behind me to. And it’s unreal for the club to be backing me. Unbelievable.”