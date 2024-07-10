Stevie McKenna predicts ‘PURE CARNAGE’

‘Pure Carnage’.

That’s Stevie McKenna’s bloody prediction for his bad-blood bout with Joe Laws.

‘The Hitman’ and the Newcastle native have been trading verbals throughout 2024 and will now trade shots of a more vicious kind when they meet at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley on August 3, live on Sky Sports.

The pair will clash for the WBC International light middleweight title on the undercard of the sold-out show, topped by the British and Commonwealth super middleweight title fight between defending champion Zak Chelli and local star Callum Simpson.

It’s a match-up that has been brewing and a fight that will boil over and deliver excitement assures the Monaghan knockout lover.

“Fans can expect nothing less than pure carnage. Our styles guarantee a high-action, high-volume fight at a ferocious pace,” McKenna says.

The no-nonsense Smithborough native has been shouting for names like Conor Benn and Florian Marku as he looks for a breakout chance.

Laws isn’t quite Benn big or Marku massive but he will bring extra attention and does provide the older of the two boxing McKenna brothers with a chance to advertise his wares to a bigger audience, something the Hennessy Sports fight is adamant he will do successfully.

“These are the type of match-ups that excite me, especially in an open-air stadium in the middle of summer,” McKenna said. “I’ve been getting world-class sparring out here in the States, and I’m feeling bigger, stronger and hitting harder than ever. And I can’t wait to show this come August 3.”

‘The Hitman’ seems to have enjoyed former Sky favourite, Laws loud approach to the build-up, poking fun at it on social media regularly. However, that hasn’t stopped from suggesting the English fighter has talked himself into a world of trouble and a beat down on August 3.

“Joe Laws is game. He’s full of energy and won’t shy away from a scrap. He’s good at running his mouth and on the night he’ll try to put up a fight, but that just raises the ante for me to do more damage. Credit to him for taking this, because when those fists start flying it won’t look too pretty for him.”