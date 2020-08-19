‘I believed in my own hype’ – Carroll promises to bounce back from surprise defeat







A constant flow of smoke blown up the behind of Jono Carroll [18(4)-2(0)-1] post his Scott Quigg win may have prompted him to believe the hype.

That’s the view of ‘King Kong’ himself, who has being trying to find answers as to why he suffered surprise defeat this night last week.

The super featherweight world title hopeful suffered a set back when he was out pointed by Maxi Hughes in what was meant to be a keep busy bout.

Post the reverse the Spain based Dubliner was as surprised as most.

The 28-year-old wasn’t overly keen on verbalizing excuses, but in what was more a thinking out loud process, he did admit it was hard to follow up a high profile win and career best win over Scott Quigg with a perceived tick over clash.

Carroll wonders if he bought into the hype.

“It’s hard to come back from the likes of the Scott Quigg win when I was on top of the bloody world after that fight and everyone’s interested, everyone’s blowing smoke up your behind. It is what it is,” he said.

“Maybe I bought into it too much, I believed in my own hype.”

Having scaled the heights in his last fight, the Dubliner admits it’s a massive setback, but is confident it’s a knockback he can recover from.

“I just try and improve and be the best fighter I can be. Obviously it’s a bump because there were a lot of people interested in me.”

“I’m not happy with that performance and just know I will be back stronger. As we seen when I lost to Farmer, I was back much stronger, this will be no different.”