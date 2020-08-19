Dean Walsh will bring pro boxing to Wexford predict Boxing Ireland







Dean Walsh will bring pro boxing to Wexford and top bills in The Model County once feasible promise Boxing Ireland.

The Wexford Town welterweight, has finally decided to leave the amateur code following a hugely decorated career.

Walsh has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Boxing Ireland Promotions, Ireland’s most active promotional outfit, and there are high hopes for the big punching nephew of Billy Walsh.

The 26-year-old will most likely being life as a pro on a Belfast hosted Celtic Clash card.

Not ideal in terms of tapping into the local market, but at present the only option with promoters struggling to put on pro shows outside of Belfast.

However, Boxing Ireland assure once feasible Walsh will have a homecoming and will bring pro boxing to his native county.

Yes. As soon as it’s feasible to do a show in the Republic of Ireland again the Dean Walsh will headline here 👇🏻 https://t.co/e9APUwwR1J — Boxing Ireland Promotions (@LoveIrishBoxing) August 19, 2020

Irish-boxing.com understand there were moves made to bring Gorey heavyweight to Wexford this summer, but the pandemic made it a non runner.

With the success of cards in Waterford and Mayo recently a card with both Wexford’s pros seems a no brainer, but again circumstances with regard to the pandemic and price would have to change.

Regardless of where Walsh boxes Boxing Ireland have high hopes for him.

“The sky is the absolute limit for Dean. He has an engaging personality and likeability, so when you that to his natural talent, range of punches and devastating power, then I am sure Dean can go a long way in the professional game,” said Leonard Gunning.