REVISED National Elite Championships Draw

The draw for the 2021 National Elite Championships have been revised and we are now just a few days away from domestic Irish amateur boxing resuming.

The National Stadium in Dublin will host three weekends of action featuring much of Ireland’s brightest talents.

Olympic Bronze medal winner Aidan Walsh is the most high profile pull-out on the revised list but Kurt Walker remains and is down to fight on Saturday.

The tournament also, it seems, will factor into the selection of the Irish team for the 2021 World Championships later this year with the IABA confirming that they have received a special dispensation that allows them to delay their naming of the team until after the Elites conclude.

The draw for this year’s tournament in full can be found below.

NATIONAL MEN’S & WOMEN’S ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2021

Septemmber 17th SEPTEMBER

PRELIMS (7pm)

48kg Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D) V Courtney Daly (Crumlin)

54kg Clodagh McComiskey (Gilford) V Sara Haghighat-Jo (Edenderry)

57kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) W/O

57kg Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda) W/O

57kg Patryk Adamus (Drimnagh) V Jude Gallagher (Two Castles)

60kg Dominic Bradley (Emerald A) V Paul Alexandrou (Crumlin)

60kg Thomas McCann (St Pauls A) V Teo Allen (Cookstown)

71kg Emeka Onwuka (All Saints) V Luke Maguire (Esker)

80kg Keelan Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) W/O

92+kg Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D) W/O

September 18th

Quarter-finals (12pm)

50kg Nicole Hayes (Togher) V Nicole Clyde (Antrim)

63.5kg Jordan Moore (Dublin Docklands) V John McConnell (Holy Trinity)

63.5kg Jamie Long (Muskerry) V Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

63.5kg Nathan Richmond (Scorpion) W/O

63.5kg Jack McGivern (St Georges) W/O

67kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) V Eoghan Quinn (St Johns U)

67kg Evan Fitzgerald (Esker) V Damien Creaven (Olympic Galway)

67kg Michael Avetisian (Mulhuddart) V Kenneth Doyle (Monkstown D)

67kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family) v Barry O ‘Connor 9Northside)

86kh Kane Tucker (Emerald A) V Darren O’Neill (Paulstown)

September 18th

QUARTER FINALS (4pm)

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal) V Adam Hession (Monivea)

57kg Bailey Marshall (Emerald A) V Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal)

57kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) V Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda)

92+kg Patrick Rogers (St Johns U) V Jack Divine (Springtown)

92+kg Gytis Lisinkas (Celtic Eagles) V Thomas Maughan (Cavan)

92+kg Kenneth Okungbowa (Athlone) V Martin Keenan (Rathkeale)

92+kg Phil Brophy (Angels) V Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D)

September 24th

SEMI FINALS (7pm)

48kg Chloe Fleck (Canal) V Shannon Sweeney (St Annes)

48kg Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) V Winner

51kg Michael Stokes (St Michaels Athy) V Paddy McShane (Letterkenny)

54kg Niamh Faye (Ballyboughal) V Kirsten Cresham (Castlebar)

54kg Emma Flannery (Baldoyle) V Winner

54kg Jake Rapple (Monkstown D) V Nathan Horrigan (Crumlin)

57kg Winner V Winner

57kg Winner V Winner

60kg John Paul Hale (Star) V Michael Stephens (Drimnagh)

SEMI FINALS

September 25 (3pm)

57kg Jennifer Lehan (DCU) V Zara Breslin (Tramore)

57kg Kellie McLoughlin (Drimnagh) V Michaela Walsh (Monkstown A)

63.5kg Winner V Winner

63.5kg Winner V Winner

66kg Renee Roache (DCU) V Keisha Attewell (Tobar Pheadair)

66kg Grainne Walsh (Sparticus) V Kaci Rock (Enniskerry)

67kg Winner V Winner

67kg Winner V Winner

70kg Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea) V Evelyn Igharo (Clann Naofa)

71kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard) V Jack Brady (Crumlin)

71kg Emeka Onwuka (All Saints) V Luke Maguire (Esker)

80kg Tommy Hyde (St Michaels Athy) V John Joe Nevin (Crumlin)

80kg Stewart Edwards (Crumlin) V Winner

86kg James Redmond (Ballybrack) V Faolain Rahill (DCU)

86kg Ighosa Igharo (Clann Naofa) V Winner

92kg Marcin Skalski (Athlone) V Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield)

92kg Cathal Crowley (Spartan M) V Jack Marley (Monkstown D)

92+kg Winner V Winner

92+kg Winner V Winner

October 2nd

FINALS

48kg Winner V Winner

48kg Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family L) V Caomhin Logue (Springtown)

50kg Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata) V Winner

51kg Paudraic Downey (St John Bosco A) V Winner

52kg Niamh Early (Ryston) V Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry)

54kg Winner V Winner

54kg Brendan Irvine (St Pauls A) V Winner

57kg Winner V Winner

57kg Winner V Winner

60kg Amy Broadhurst (St Bronaghs) W/O

60kg Winner V Winner

63kg Eve Woods (Corinthians) V Gillian Duffy (St Mary’s D)

63.5kg Winner V Winner

66kg Winner V Winner

67kg Winner V Winner

70kg Christina Desmond (Dungarvan) V Winner

71kg Winner V Winner

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlrea) W/O

75kg Sean Donaghy (St Canices) V Winner

80kg Winner V Winner

81kg Nell Fox (Rathkeale) V Bethany Doocey (Castlebar)

86kg Winner V Winner

92kg Winner V Winner

92+kg Winner V Winner

60kg Winner V Winner

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic Galway) V Daniel O’Sullivan (Lucan)