Irish revenge – Jason Quigley to fight Jaime Munguia in Ocotber?







Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] isn’t giving up hope of a fight Saul Canelo Alvarez, but rumour has him facing another Mexican in October.

Golden Boy and Zanifer Promotions plan to have former light middleweight world champion and now middleweight contender Jaime Munguia [35(28)-0] out in Ocotber.

Rumour doing the rounds has the Donegal in pole position to populate the other corner.

The Andy Lee trained middleweight had been linked to pound for pound star Saul Canelo Alvarez in September and very vocal about wanting the chance to upset his fellow Golden Boy name.

The Mexican poster boy was ordered by the WBC to face Avni Yildirim yesterday, much to the upset of fans around the world.

Quigley himself took to social media to point out the fight was yet to be officially made and confirm he was still willing.

That fight isn’t made mate I’m still there and can get that fight and go in and do as you say 😉🥊🔥 https://t.co/hNVumGlFr8 — Jason Quigley (@jay_quigley) August 18, 2020

If, as now expected, a shot at Canelo doesn’t materialize, it appears the popular Donegal fighter has a massive back up option.

Rumour has Golden Boy planning to pit the Quigley and the Mexican against each other on DAZN in October.

Munguia holds a massively controversial win over Kildare’s Dennis Hogan and defeated Spike O’Sullivan in his first fight as a middleweight – and Quigley has previously stated he would love to get revenge for Ireland by beating the Tijuana native.

“I think that’s something that is very possible, very doable. Both of us are with Golden Boy Promotions… Ireland Mexico, we both love each other but when we get in the ring business is business,” Quigley said.

“Jaime Munguia has beat a few Irish lads already, I have to get him for that first and foremost and then I have to get him then for pushing on to become a world champion.

“I definitely think that’s a fight that possible to make and should be made. I would love that fight.”