Herring not reading into ‘Slower’ Frampton’s Traynor display







Jamel Herring [21(10)-2(1)] felt Carl Frampton [28(16)-2(0)]was a ‘step slower’ than his brilliant best against Darren Traynor on Saturday night, but is smart enough not to look too much into only ‘The Jackal’s’ second fight since 2018.

Former two weight world champion, Frampton warmed into his first fight since he had operations on both hands, to score a seventh round stoppage.

Herring notes it wasn’t vintage Frampton, but doesn’t think that is relevant to their proposed November world title fight.

If the WBO super featherweight world champion comes through a defence against Puerto Rico’s Jonathan Oquendo on September 5 Bob Arum, who promotes Herring and the Belfast fighter, has said they will finally meet in November.

Herring seems to have noticed some perceived deficiencies in the three weight world title hopefuls performance, although he claims he can’t base any proposed game plan around the Traynor win.

“Congrats to him. Like he mentioned at the end of the fight, it definitely wasn’t his best performance,” Herring told BoxingScene.com. “He was getting hit a lot from the outside in the early stages of the fight. He looked like at one point he was just a step slower than he was earlier in his career.

“But at the end of the day, he got the job done. He did what he had to do,” he adds before noting he expects a much improved Frampton come November.

“I’m not gonna take this fight as the blueprint in terms of what I need to do. We all can say we expected a little bit more from Carl. It goes with being held to a higher [standard]. He was the Fighter of the Year in 2016, and has been in phenomenal championship fights. I guess we just have come to expect that Carl Frampton.”

The 2012 Olympian is expected to come through his next test with relative ease, but is aware he can’t look past the challenge at hand.

“I’m not looking past Jonathan Oquendo. I know they’re looking to make an upset. That right there can give fighters plenty all the motivation they need,