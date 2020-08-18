Fearghus Quinn believes Chap is the man to get him off to flying start







Fearghus Quinn believes debuting against non journey man opposition may allow him to look for big fights sooner than most.

The reigning Ulster Champion’s debut was confirmed out of the blue last week and the fact the Co. Armagh fighter is to trade leather with Robbie Chapman [6(0)-3(1)], a fighter with six wins from nine fights, prompted some to suggest he is looking to move fast.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com, Quinn suggest that wasn’t the case, confirming he just accepted the first offer that came his way.

However, he does admit defeating a recent Southern Area title challenger on his pro bow will open doors for him.

“I’m just hoping to gain as much experience as I can and move on to big things,” Quinn told Irish-boxing.com when asked about the thinking behind his debut opponent.

“Being put in against good opponents like this will definitely do that,” he adds before revealing he didn’t think twice about fighting ‘The Camden Caretaker’.

“This fight was just offered to me and I have been training away and itching to get out as soon as possible, so I took it in a heartbeat.”

As well as give Quinn the chance to move that bit faster, the debutant also believes Chapman provides him with the opportunity to start with a bang.

“It’s a good tough opponent for the debut, which is great and will give me a chance to show what I’m about on a big show.”

Quinn was one of over 10 fighters who revealed they were turning over earlier this year. Like all but Ryan O’Rourke the pandemic messed up Quinn’s original debut plans. The former amateur noted for an entertaining style was meant to punch for pay in April and is now delighted to have cemented date.

“Its brilliant to have a date, its been a long time coming. I was due to have the debut in April but thankfully MTK were able to get me out quickly after lockdown. I’ve been working away so it’s great to finally get going,” he adds before revealing he kept in fight shape during the lockdown.

“I have been training away over lockdown and keeping ready just in case an opportunity came up on late notice. Thankfully I was able to get slotted in this big show on August 26th.”