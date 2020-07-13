Persoon promises plan to deal with Katie Taylor’s “anti-boxing”







Delfine Persoon will fight for justice as well Katie Taylor’s four lightweight world titles on August 22nd – but notes that she will have to overcome ‘anti-boxing’ from the Bray star to do so.

The Belgian police offer takes on Taylor in a rematch of their hotly disputed undisputed title fight last summer and Persoon has kicked off the build-up by taking aim at her Irish opponent’s fighting style.

Persoon is promising a similar approach to last year when she used her strength and seemingly relentless energy to throw heavy straight shots at Taylor across all ten rounds at Madison Square Garden.

However, the 35-year-old, who also holds Olympic ambitions, intends to be a bit cuter next month – claiming that Taylor used spoiling tactics in New York.

Speaking at her press conference in Gits to announce the fight, Persoon explained how “I don’t think that’s necessary [a change of approach]. Boxing is boxing. We should go for it.”

“We can see if we can anticipate her anti-boxing game a little more. There are some points we can work on.”

It’s unclear what in particular the former two-time lightweight champion is referring to, whether it be clinching, use of the head, or some other dark art.

Persoon has stepped in to replace controversial Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano who withdrew from the fight following a protracted saga.

It was a no brainer for the Belgian who points out how “we didn’t think we would get that chance again, so we grabbed it with both hands.”

“We are definitely up for it. We didn’t think the opportunity would come. We now have the opportunity – although with short notice.”

“If you get the chance, you have to take the chance, especially in little Belgium you will not get many opportunities. So we will certainly take them with open arms and go for it completely.”

Persoon has always been adamant that she was the victim of an injustice last year. While confident she can overturn the defeat, the Flemish fighter is wary of further perceived unfairness.

Persoon noted how “it always depends on the judges. They hand out the points and decide who wins if there is no knockout. Hopefully the fight will be fair. That’s the most important thing.”

“I am ready to get the victory following the injustice last June in New York, not by words but in the ring – I am ready!”

“No more talk, just a showdown in the ring. I’m ready!”