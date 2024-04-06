European KO Queen – Shauna O’Keefe Plans to Blast Her Way to Blue Belt

Shauna O’Keefe wants to become woman boxing’s first KO Queen and plans to blast her way to historic European title success.

The Tipperary native proved that rumour she possesses one-punch power is not exaggerated when she knocked the usually durable Angelika Oles out cold on McEleney Promotions’ debut show in Salthill in March.

The London trained former amateur of note wants to become known for such stoppages, the sort which are not regular in female boxing.

“I want to be the first woman to be able to knock people out and leave them out cold on the canvas,” she tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I proved I can do that in the [Oles fight],” she adds.

The stoppage was impressive in terms of the power on display and the setup.

It’s the kind of performance the Kevin Mitchell-trained fighter tells fans to get used to, before suggesting there is still room to make improvements that will lead to regular knockouts.

“We are only scratching the surface of how good I can be. Since I moved over to London in January and it’s sparked something so new in me. I’ve only scratched the surface imagine what I’ll do in three, six months to a years time when I start sitting down on my punches. I’ll be knocking more people out.”

‘The Irish Hammer’ isn’t just forthright when it comes to predicting knockouts. She is straight up about her desire to fight for a European title and her willingness to face any woman in the lightweight division.

“I’ll say it right now, I’ll call out absolutely anyone at 135lbs. I want a European title by my fourth fight at least. I’m more than able.

“I get progressively better every time I spar and in every camp.”