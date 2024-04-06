‘Sweet T’ or ‘Irish TB’ – Tiernan Bradley Explains Why He Has Two Fighting Nicknames

Tiernan Bradley says he has two ring monikers for very good reason.

The Omagh native can go by either ‘Sweet T’ or ‘Irish TB’ depending on his mood and points out his style will reflect which nickname he fights under!

In Jekyll and Hyde fashion, the alter egos are polar opposites. ‘Sweet T’ is a sweet science advocate and ‘Irish TB’ prefers a more aggressive a fighting Irish approach.

Which one will turn up when he makes his GBM debut on April 20 he doesn’t know.

“You can expect everything, I think I have two sides to myself. It’s like Jekyll and Hyde. I’ll either go into a fight as Sweet T or Irish TB,” he starts explaining when asked what fans can expect when he fights under the new promotional banner for the first time in Rotherham.

“Sweet T is like the flashy back foot, counterpuncher, kind of like Prince Naasem then Irish TB is like this out to brawl coming forward punching and entertaining that way. You never know what your are going get when you turn up on the night.”

Bradley recently joined Kieran Molloy on the books of the Izzy Assif-fronted GBM, makes his debut under their banner on April 20 and claims they have got him just as he is primed to make big moves.

“It’s the right time in my career to be coming toward titles and these kinds of fights, big fights 8, 10, 12 rounders.

I’m really looking forward to it. My last two years have been a little bit here and there but I’ve been performing every fight, so I am confident I’ll put in some good performances with GMB.”