European Youth Championships wins for Spencer and Conway

It was a case of two out of three ain’t bad for Team Ireland at the European Youth Championships in Porec, Croatia on Saturday.

Tiffany Spencer, Carlagh Peake and Grace Conway were in action in the prestigious tournament with Jobstown’s Spencer and Tredagh BC’s Conway coming away with wins.

48kg Spencer’s European debut was a successful one. The Tallaght fighter was dominant as she registered 5-0 win over Lala Madatova of Azerbaijan. The judges scored the bout 28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 27:30.

52kg Conway defeated Romania’s Luciana Maria Petrache to get off the mark in the tournament. The judges scored the bout 28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 27:30.

Peake was also in action but suffered defeat caught cold by England’s Alice Catherine Pumphrey – the bout ended in an RSCI in favour of the English boxer.

33 countries and 330 boxers are contesting the competition, in Porec, Croatia. Participation federations are Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, IBA – B, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, England, Estonia, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

Ireland has a highly successful recent history at the tournament – the 2022 team won more medals at this competition that any other Team Ireland Youth squad contesting a European level tournament. They came home with 3 gold for Team Co-Captain, 71kg Bobbi Flood, 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly and 81+kg Cliona D’arcy, a silver for 70kg Laura Moran and 3 bronze for 48kg boxers Georgia Dunn McGovern and Patsy Joyce, 50kg Katie O’Keeffe, and 63kg Winnie McDonagh.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

Draws are available here