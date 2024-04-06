Dennis Hogan Would Need a ‘Big Bag of Cash’ To Fight on

Dennis Hogan has put one foot into retirement and says he won’t fight again unless something really sparks his interest.

The Kildare fighter hasn’t fought since he made his Irish debut on the Katie Taylor-Chantelle Cameron card in May of last year.

The Australian-based boxer revealed he had hoped to fight on despite losing his IBO light middleweight world title to James Metcalfe at the 3Arena and had explored fights.

However, the 39-year-old suffered fight cancellations and promotional problems, which have combined to leave him boxing idle.

He has since taken up a job with CNW Electrical and is enjoying his new role to the extent that it would take something big to persuade him to fight again.

Speaking online he said “Circumstances outside my control in boxing put me on this path and unless you’ve got a big bag of cash or a great fight offer then I’ll be just focused on this.”

As a former IBO title holder, a WBC World title challenger, a known name in world boxing and World ranked fighter, it’s more than possible Hogan could receive an offer of note.

However, for now, the ‘Hurricane’ may never blow through a boxing ring again and is effectively retired.