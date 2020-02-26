Watch – Face to Face – Jono Carroll vs Scott Quigg

If you weren’t already beside yourself with excitement waiting for Jono Carroll versus Scott Quigg Matchroom have done their best to whet your appetite.

The promotional outfit behind the fight this evening released Face to Face and a 20 minute piece that will only add to the anticipation around the clash.

Josh Denzel sat with Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll round an intimate table as the pair discussed their upcoming guaranteed war in Manchester up close and personal.

You can watch below:

The former world champion and the recent world title challenger top a Manchester Arena bill which will broadcast live on March 7.

Many believe the clash many has Fight of the Year potential and head of Sky boxing Adam Smith seems to agree stating : “I also love this guy, Jono Carroll, he’s brilliant. This fella has been in some fantastic fights.

“It was a terrific effort, we were there ringside when he pushed Tevin Farmer the whole way. He’s a colourful character, he’s fantastic. It’s a brilliant fight to make for the Manchester fight crowd – you guys know your stuff up here. The likes of Ricky Hatton, Anthony Farnell, Michael Gomez, Anthony Crolla through the years.

Smith also notes Carl Frampton’s former arch rival Scott Quigg will play a part in what should be a high octane affair.

“Scott Quigg has got some life left in him the old dog, he looks fantastic doesn’t he – he always does. Jono Carroll will be pushing him all the way.”