Coronavirus precaution -Team Ireland return home early from Assisi training camp

Team Ireland have returned from their pre-Olympic qualifying training camp ahead of schedule.

The 13 strong team were in Assisi training alongside and sparring countries such as Finland, France, India, Moldova, Switzerland, New Zealand, Romania and Russia.

Ireland were due home this coming Friday, but will instead flew home today.

The boxers returned home from Assisi on Wednesday evening after the team management decided to leave as a precaution because of the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy.

Assisi is located in the central Italian region of Umbria, which is not close to the effected region of Lombardy, but the team felt it best to stay on safe side.

With just three days missed the move shouldn’t have any major effect on Olympic qualification preparations.

The qualifying tournament takes place in London’s Copper Box Arena and gloves off on March 13.

Injury to Ceire Smith means there has been one change to the original 13 person squad. Belfast’s Carly McNaul will now represent Ireland at flyweight.

Team Ireland:

52kg – Flyweight – Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s, Antrim)

57kg – Featherweight – Kurt Walker (Canal, Antrim)

63kg – Light-welterweight – George Bates (St Mary’s, Dublin)

69kg – Welterweight – Aidan Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim)

75kg – Middleweight – Michael Nevin (Portlaoise, Laois)

81kg – Light-heavyweight – Emmett Brennan (Dublin Docklands)

91kg – Heavyweight – Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield, Dublin)

91+kg – Super-heavyweight – Dean Gardiner (Clonmel, Tipperary)

51kg – Flyweight- Ceire Smith (Cavan)

57kg – Featherweight – Michaela Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim)

60kg – Lightweight – Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s, Dublin)

69kg – Welterweight – Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s, Cork)

75kg – Middleweight – Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea, Roscommon)

Photo Credit Ricardo Guglielminotti @fightingIrish



