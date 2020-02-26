Logo



Navigation

Coronavirus precaution -Team Ireland return home early from Assisi training camp

By | on February 26, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Team Ireland have returned from their pre-Olympic qualifying training camp ahead of schedule.

The 13 strong team were in Assisi training alongside and sparring countries such as Finland, France, India, Moldova, Switzerland, New Zealand, Romania and Russia.

Ireland were due home this coming Friday, but will instead flew home today.

The boxers returned home from Assisi on Wednesday evening after the team management decided to leave as a precaution because of the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy.

Assisi is located in the central Italian region of Umbria, which is not close to the effected region of Lombardy, but the team felt it best to stay on safe side.

With just three days missed the move shouldn’t have any major effect on Olympic qualification preparations.

The qualifying tournament takes place in London’s Copper Box Arena and gloves off on March 13.

Injury to Ceire Smith means there has been one change to the original 13 person squad. Belfast’s Carly McNaul will now represent Ireland at flyweight.

Team Ireland:

52kg – Flyweight – Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s, Antrim)

57kg – Featherweight – Kurt Walker (Canal, Antrim)

63kg – Light-welterweight – George Bates (St Mary’s, Dublin)

69kg – Welterweight – Aidan Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim)

75kg – Middleweight – Michael Nevin (Portlaoise, Laois)

81kg – Light-heavyweight – Emmett Brennan (Dublin Docklands)

91kg – Heavyweight – Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield, Dublin)

91+kg – Super-heavyweight – Dean Gardiner (Clonmel, Tipperary)

51kg – Flyweight- Ceire Smith (Cavan)

57kg – Featherweight – Michaela Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim)

60kg – Lightweight – Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s, Dublin)

69kg – Welterweight – Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s, Cork)

75kg – Middleweight – Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea, Roscommon)

Photo Credit Ricardo Guglielminotti @fightingIrish

dpg


Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media