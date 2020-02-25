3-year-old Daithi MacGabhann stops Paddy Barnes to steal Ulster Elite show

Young Daithi MacGabhann got the Ulster Elite Boxing finals off to a knockout start at the Ulster Hall tonight.

The 3-year-old stole the show at the Ulster Elite Boxing finals in Belfast by sending Olympic Games bronze medallist Paddy Barnes crashing to the canvas.

The three-year-old, who requires a heart transplant after being born with a congenital defect, went straight at the former world title challenger and decorated amateur, the pair traded blows before a big hook accounted for Barnes and prompted the biggest cheer of an action packed night.

The younster has become the latest brave child battler to have been adopted by the boxing family and has received great support from the boxing community in Belfast in particular.

Last year a host of top local talent hit the road to raise money and awareness for Dathi’s plight.

The likes of Carl Frampton, Michael Conlan, Paddy Barnes, Ryan Burnett, Tommy McCarthy, Steven Ward, Sean McComb, Anthony Cacace, Conrad Cummings and Joe Fitzpatrick all took park in the Gaeltacht Quarter 10km which ended a week-long of events for Organ Donation Week 2019.

Tonight Dathi got to take centre stage at the biggest night in the Ulster boxing calendar.

He took to the ring against Barnes and debuted at the iconic venue in some style.

