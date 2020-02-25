Former world champ Chris Algieri proving inspirational mentor to Feargal McCrory

Feargal McCrory [[11(7)-0] has found an unlikely mentor in Chris Algieri.

The Tyrone fighter has changed things up heading into 2020, signing with a deal with Havoc Management and Advisory Inc.

The former Irish lightweight champion will now train between Belfast and Brooklyn working under Andre Rozier in camp and John Breen whilst at home.

Within camp in Brooklyn he trains alongside some well known fighters, the most notable of which is former WBO light welterweight world champion Algieri – and it seems the pair have struck up a bond.

Indeed, ‘Fearless’ has found somewhat of a mentor in the New York native.

“Chris is one of the nicest people you will ever meet,” McCrory told Irish-boxing.com.

“His knowledge in nutrition, fighting and approach to training is second to none.

“The best advice he gave me was about when he used to stay in California to spar Marcos Maidana for two months at a time, away from family, living alone and how there are similarities in my current situation. He spoke of the different psychological aspect it brings and ways in which to deal with it. It’s some of the best advice I’ve ever received in boxing but I’ll keep that advice to myself.”

Algieri isn’t the only name brushing shoulders with McCrory at present. Some of the best New York based fighters train alongside him and he is loving the experience.

“The amount of top fighters in the gym are endless, obviously Chris then there is Sadam Ali, Edgar Berlanga, Ivan Gulob, Alex Varges, Juan Dominiquez and then Sergi Deryvanchenko is out in a couple of weeks to start camp. It’s a great place to be and I’m loving it all.”

The 27-year-old Coalisland native, who makes his American debut on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s annual trip to New York on St Patrick’s Day, points out the quality of sparring is the one thing that stands out compared to operating at home – and also feels he is benefiting massively from being able to train full time.

“The main difference is the sparring,” he continues.

“There’s so many fighters and new people arriving every sparring day. They are all top quality operators too. It’s a tough place but so is Belfast.

“It’s helping me in many different ways as I am now training without working. I am now able to push myself to the limit and rest between sessions instead of going out on site after a my run to then go and empty the tank in the evening after work. I think that will be the main difference in my performance improvements.”