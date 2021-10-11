Date Confirmed – Brett McGinty Joins Busy November Party

Brett McGingty [3(1)-0] will fight for a third time this year and a fourth time since turning in what looks like it will be an extremely busy November for Irish boxing.

Hennessey Sports today confirmed the Donegal middleweight will trade leather on November 13 the same night as the likes of Conrad Cummings, Colm Murphy, Matthew Fitzsimons, Tony Nellins, Conor Cooke and Nick Campbell.

The 23-year-old won’t populate that MHD XI card, instead he returns to Coventry and will fight at the Skydome for the third consecutive time and on a card that will most likely be broadcast on Channel 5.

There is talk Hennessey is plotting a December card in Belfast which could be populated by McGinty and his promotional stablemate Stevie McKenna but there has been no official confirmation of that as of yet.

The Ricky Hatton trained St Johnstone man registered his first stoppage victory last time out, taking out Teodor Nikolov [5(1)-41(9)-4] in the penultimate round of the four rounder.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after that victory he said: “There were definitely things that I could have done better, but Ricky was saying to me that I couldn’t miss; just tap him with the jab and make him think that I was going with the solid jab.

“I flicked it out and dropped the right to the body. He went down and didn’t recover. That knocked the life out of him a bit. I’m happy with the stoppage and delighted to get it.”

Speaking with regard to his support he added: “When you’re fighting early in the day you think there’ll be no-one there. As soon as I walked through the curtain, the noise started and I thought: ‘I better be on my game for these people.”

CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING SKYDOME ARENA, COVENTRY PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG MIDDLEWEIGHT CONTEST BRETT McGINTY v THEODOR NIKOLOV

“I got a wee bit flat in the second, well not having much success, and they started singing olé olé. They’ll follow me everywhere and I know that. I’m very grateful that they spend their hard-earned money coming here. Some of the supporters here for fighters, they just have to buy a ticket, but mine need flights and accommodation too. I really do appreciate that. It’s absolutely brilliant.”